​​​​​​​Patapaa’s girlfriend gifts him brand new car

By Prince Antwi March 2, 2020

Musician Patapaa over the weekend received a brand new BMW from his girlfriend.

Queen Peezy, as she is popularly known, took the artiste to a showroom to a see a fleet of cars amongst which he chose one.

The car was a present for the artiste’s birthday on March 1 which he celebrated in Germany, the home country of Queen Peezy.

“You see, a surprise for me from my wife…right now Ghana is going to be fire,” Patapaa said.

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Patapaa’s girlfriend surprises him with new car ahead of his birthday which happens on March 1

Patapaa said.

 

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Patapaa’s girlfriend surprises him with new car ahead of his birthday which happens on March 1

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Source: Zionfelix

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Prince Antwi
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