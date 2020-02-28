​​​​​​​VGMA 2020: Organisers to announce nominees on February 29

The organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Charterhouse, has announced it will unveil its nominees for the 2020 edition on February 29.

From 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday, listeners and viewers of selected radio and TV stations will be presented with nominees for various award categories.

At 11 am, Gospel Song of the Year, Highlife Song of the Year and Hiplife Song of the Year are the first categories whose nominees will be announced.

Hiplife Song of the Year, Reggae Song of the Year and Afrobeats Song of the Year’s nominees will be announced at 12 noon.

At 1 pm nominees for Gospel Artiste of the Year, Hiplife Artiste of the Year and Reggae Artiste of the Year will be unveiled.

Songwriter of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Music Video of the Year and Producer of the Year nominees will be announced at 2 pm.

Nominees under Hiplife Artiste of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Group of the Year will be unveiled at 3 pm.

Lastly, at 4 pm, Rapper of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, African Act of the Year and Best New Artiste of the Year’s nominees will be announced.

Twenty-one categories will be unveiled during this hourly announcements, the rest, however, will be revealed at the announcement party taking place at the La Beach Hotel at 7 pm later that day.

Nominees for Unsung Artiste of the year, Vodafone Most Popular song of the year, Album of the Year, Best International Collaboration of The Year and Artiste of the Year will then be announced at the party.

The event which is strictly by invitation will see performances from some of Ghana’s finest musicians and expected to be well attended by some VIP guests, music industry players, actors, government representatives, media practitioners and a lot more.

Source: myjoyonline.com