1 hour ago

Out of 3,934,073 Ghana Cards intended to be issued in the National Identification Authority’s mass distribution exercise, 1,950,245 have been issued to respective owners.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the authority, Professor Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah, at a press briefing on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the head office in Accra.

“The current Card Issuance blitz which started on 10th June 2020 at 5,635 registration centres across the country, is continuing till tomorrow, Thursday 18th June 2020, and maybe extended as necessary to ensure that all Ghanaians whose cards are printed are able to receive them. Out of a total of 3,934,073 cards that were planned to be issued, NIA has issued 1,950,245 cards to Ghanaians since the start of the exercise,” he announced.

The NIA on April 29, 2019, commenced a nationwide exercise to issue identity cards to all Ghanaians across the country beginning with the Greater Accra Region. Since then the authority has conducted the mass registration exercise in all 16 regions in the country except in the Eastern Region where the exercise was truncated on March 21, 2020, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The authority has however announced it is resuming the exercise in the Eastern Region on Thursday, June 18, 2020, to Saturday, June 27, 2020, with registration centers expected to be open from 7:00 am each day to 5:00 pm, with the exception of statutory public holidays.

The NIA is also commencing a mop-up registration exercise in all 16 regions beginning wit the Upper East and Upper West from Thursday, June 18, 2020, to Friday, July 3, 2020.

