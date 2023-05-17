1 hour ago

One passenger has died on the spot while 22 others are seriously injured in an accident at Gomoa Anteadze.

The casualty occurred when the sprinter Benz bus they were traveling in burst a Tyre at an intersection on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

Speaking to Adom News, an eyewitness who doubles as an articulator driver, David Osanyomo, revealed that he was repairing his faulty car when he saw the Sprinter Benz bus making a wrongful overtaking

Unbeknownst of what was ahead, the driver on top speed burst two of his back tyres and attempted to veer off the road to safety.

But, the car ended into the sideway and somersaulted into a ditch.

One passenger died on the spot and 22 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The injured were transported to Mankesim Government Hospital and Apam St Luke’s Catholic Hospital respectively for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Apam District Fire Service Command have visited the scene.