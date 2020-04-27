57 minutes ago

Without much of a health budget, Senegal is being championed for controlling the novel coronavirus. From early-detection mobile kits to 3D-printed ventilators, the West African nation is demonstrating a possible model in curbing COVID-19, relying on their experience of managing the Ebola outbreak.

In this episode, The Take is joined by Nicolas Haque, Al Jazeera journalist in Dakar, Senegal; Anta James, a regional representative for Catholic Relief Services; Dan Honig, assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University; and Shannon Underwood, an immigration lawyer in Dakar, Senegal.

Source: aljazeera