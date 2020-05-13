1 hour ago

As Ghana continues to experience a rise in its Coronavirus numbers, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has named 10 hotspot areas in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

According to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Aboagye, Tema is also the main hotspot currently.

At a presentation in Accra on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, he opined that Obuasi is the main hotspot in the Ashanti Region.

Obuasi has recorded 272 new infections in the latest figures. In all the Ashanti Region has recorded 207 new cases.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count now stands at 5,127 with 494 recoveries and 22 deaths.

Below is the list of COVID-19 hotspots in Greater Accra and Ashanti Region:

Tema Metropolis

Korle-Klottey

Accra Metropolis

Kpone Katamanso

Kumasi Metropolis

Kwadaso

Suame

Oforikrom

Aboaso

Obuasi