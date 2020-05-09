20 minutes ago

Ten Togolese who illegally entered Ghana have been repatriated to Togo after serving a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

One of them had tested positive to the deadly coronavirus.

The Ghana Immigration Service in Aflao on Friday handed over the 10 people to the Togolese health and national security officials at the Aflao border.

The 10 entered Ghana on March 27 through unapproved routes in the Bono region and were intercepted at Duadaso Police checkpoint.

They were isolated upon their arrest and tested for coronavirus thereafter. The result of one of them came out positive.

After serving their compulsory isolation, Ghanaian security officials handed over to the Togolese nationals.

A team led by one Lt. Mahinou Rock from the Commission for COVID-19 in Togo received Mandanakou Kodjo whose sputum tested positive.

Mandanakou Kodjo was transferred into another ambulance parked at the Togo side of the Aflao border whilst the other nine were driven onboard the Bono Regional Coordinating Council bus into Hotel Ibis in Lome.

The Ghana Immigration Service said they will ensure no one enters the country illegally during the border closure

