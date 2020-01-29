1 hour ago

Ten-year-old Maame and her eight-year-old brother are unaware that the accident they were in with their parents on the Cape Coast –Takoradi Highway a fortnight ago, has killed them and their eight-month-old sister.

Maame - not her real name – escaped the accident with minor injuries and her brother who is unable to walk is still receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The family was travelling from Accra to Takoradi when the bus they were on, collided with another at the Dompoase section of the highway.

The accident claimed 29 lives on the spot, police said, with another six dying at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital where they were sent for treatment.

Maame’s parents are among those who were lost in the devastating crash which was caused by careless overtaking.

As Joy News continues the #ArriveAlive campaign to stop the carnage on Ghana’s roads, Maxwell Agbagba interviewed Maame who narrated what ensued following the crash said she saw a body with a split head and another woman who was screaming for help.

“There were many people shouting for help and they were hurt,” she told Maxwell.

While the tween and her brother are recovering from the injuries, their family members are struggling to break the news about the death of her parents and sister to her and her brother.

Her uncle, Michael Asare Nyarko, is overwhelmed and is in a dilemma over how to break the unbearable news which will change the lives of his niece and nephew who had a close bond with their parents.

Perhaps the family’s earlier account that their parents are receiving treatment at another hospital has made matters worse, as they are uncertain of how to go back on that story.

Joy News’ #ArriveAlive campaign is a road safety campaign that aims to find solutions on how to make roads in Ghana safe for all users with a continued discourse on why there are frequent road accidents occurring across the country.

myjoyonline