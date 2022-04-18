5 hours ago

A ten-year-old boy has died while five others are injured and receiving treatment at the Kwahu Government Hospital after a Hyundai Creta salon car run into their shop at Abetifi in Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

Police say the vehicle with registration number GW-4826-20, veered off the road and run into a container shop.

According to the Eastern Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the driver, Charles Appiah has been arrested and is assisting with investigations.

“Police in Abetifi received a distressed call that a driver, Charles Appiah, who was in charge of a Hyundai Creta salon car with registration number GW-4826-20 driving from Abetifi township had suddenly veered off the road and ran into a container shop.”

“Police rushed to the scene and met the victims severely injured, they were immediately rushed to the Abeitifi Health Center. One of the injured victims, Emmanuel Serebour, aged 10 died while receiving treatment.”

Source: citifmonline