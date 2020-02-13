The Ghana Football Association has received 1000 footballs from German Manufacturing company Puma.

This follows the GFA president Kurt ES Okraku’s visit to the headquarters of the kit sponsors of the National teams (Black Stars and other teams) in Germany.

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku requested for some support from Puma for the development of grassroots football in the country.

In response to his request, Puma delivered 1000 footballs to the GFA to be distributed to the Regional football Associations.

Each RFA will receive 100 footballs to be used as match balls for the regional leagues which will commence next month.

Some RFAs have already received their share of the footballs which is being distributed at the GFA Secretariat.

Source:ghanafa.org/