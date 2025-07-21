2 hours ago

Minister of Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has announced that 10,000 National Service Personnel will begin training in August 2025 under the National Service Emergency Response Readiness Programme.

Acoording to him, this initiative aims to equip participants with essential skills in security, disaster preparedness, and public safety.

Speaking on Monday, July 21, during an update on the defence sector, Dr. Boamah outlined that the training will consist of a six-week orientation, delivered in two batches, running from August to October this year.

“The National Service Emergency Response Readiness Programme will begin in a few weeks. The basic military and emergency response training is a six-week orientation training scheduled to run in two batches from August to October this year,” the Minister disclosed.

Initially, 10,000 National Service volunteers will take part, with plans to expand the programme in the future.

“These individuals are volunteers; it is not compulsory,” he said, stressing that the programme remains an optional opportunity for those interested.

The training modules will cover a broad range of practical skills, including basic military orientation, first aid, basic life support, disaster and fire management, as well as values like nationalism, patriotism, loyalty, mentorship, and leadership.

“The core objective of the training is to equip the National Service personnel with the relevant skills in security, disaster preparedness, and public safety. It must be clear, however, that the training programme is optional,” he said.