Mamdev Ghana Limited, a construction company in partnership with SteadyX and Haitech Technologies, an Information Technology firm, has commenced training for ICT teachers in 12 senior high schools and some tertiary institutions in the Cape Coast metropolis.

Some of the beneficiary schools are Holy Child, Wesley Girls, Oguaa Secondary Technical, St Augustine’s College, Adisadel College, Edinaman and Aggrey Memorial. The exercise is part of the $10 billion Cape Coast Green City project.

It is aimed at helping teachers to gain an understanding of how to create an effective and engaging online learning environment which would translate into integrating all senior high schools in Cape Coast while enhancing the learning capacity of students at both senior high and tertiary levels.

Learn, Try, Apply

The session would incorporate a “Learn, Try, Apply” (LTA) approach where participants, would play an active role in hands-on practice and activities aimed at simulating a real classroom experience.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mamdev, Mr Kojo Mamphey, explained that rolling out the educational module under the project had become necessary given the sudden shift from the classroom studies in many parts of the globe which had birthed online learning as the available option.

He said online learning could continue to persist post-pandemic and hugely impact the worldwide education space and underscored the need to put measures in place to meet such future demands in the education space.

“COVID-19 has brought a shift from our traditional way of learning to the online learning globally which even seems to be taking over the educational space, “We should be ready to adopt it soonest and have all the necessary logistics in place,” he said.

Mr Mamphey said the training could as well help the Ghana Education Service (GES) to contain its double track module and engage students even when they were at home.

“When teachers are equipped with these tools, they can engage students on the other track at home so they don’t become rusty,” he said.

Under this module, all senior high school students in the Cape Coast metropolis will receive a total of 40,000 laptops to facilitate their studies.

He said the distribution of the laptops would help students to embrace online learning with ease and that they would receive them at the end of the training.

Smart City Agenda

An E-learning Coordinator at SteadyX, Mr Fred Anim, said the online training module was to help mould Cape Coast into a Smart City that would become an urban area.

“We want to ensure a more environmentally friendly and socially inclusive systems that would employ use of digital technologies to improve on its attractiveness to citizens and businesses.

He added that the smart agenda “will transform Cape Coast into a centre-piece information hub where businesses and individuals can access information with ease using basic technologies’.

Background

A $10 billion Cape Coast Green City project was launched by Mamdev Ghana Limited in conjunction with Steady X and Haitech Technologies, together with the chiefs and people of Cape Coast and championed by the Government of Ghana and persons in the diaspora.

At the launch of the project in Cape Coast last Saturday, Mr Mamphey said his company had secured agreements and Memorandum of Understanding with several stakeholders and partner companies with regard to the project and was in the process to further secure investment and partner involvement.

