The Ministry of the Interior has declared Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13, 2020 as statutory public holidays.

The General Public is hereby reminded that Friday, 10th April, 2020 and Monday, 13th April, 2020 which mark Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively, are Statutory Public Holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country.

