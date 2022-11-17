8 minutes ago

The Minister for Health has revealed that as many as 110 newly qualified doctors have accepted postings to deprived areas to bring healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of the rural folks in the various regions.

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Dormaa West Constituency in the Bono Region, Kweku Agyemang Manu, made this revelation in parliament, answering some urgent questions on measures the ministry is taking to ensure that doctors accept postings to deprived areas of the country.

Kweku Agyemang Manu indicated that the ministry has run a survey, out of which many recommendations have been made to include financial incentives for doctors who accept postings in deprived areas of the country.

He said this financial incentive will be based on the severe nature of the area of one's posting.