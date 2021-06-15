18 minutes ago

Some 170 Constables from the Tema Regional Police Command, are undertaking the 2021 Promotional Course for junior rank police officers in the Ghana Police Service.

In all, a total of 11,854 personnel across the country are being examined for the promotion.

The personnel, from all the divisions of the Tema Regional Command who are due for promotion, are currently undertaking the three-week promotional course currently being run simultaneously in all regions across the country; to build the capacity of junior rank officers on contemporary policing to improve their performance.

Tema Regional Police Commander DCOP Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II, officially opening the course in the company of other Senior Officers called on the Constables to give their best and approach the course with the highest sense of discipline and reap the benefits thereof.

He said Constables play a major role in police administration and therefore charged the personnel to take the promotional course as part of measures to build their capacity in modern policing.

Barima Sasraku II who is also the Jukwaa-Mfoum Hene and Denkyira Abuakwa Adontenhene said the Ghana Police Service considers human development and capacity building as a medium of upgrading knowledge on security issues, enhance performance and improve service delivery.

He said the training was geared towards sharpening the skills of the personnel to undertake bigger opportunities, they were enjoined to be equipped with the requisite skills to efficiently discharge their mandate as security personnel.

DCOP Sasraku II said, as a human institution, there was the need for some refresher training in a timely fashion to impact some practical and theoretical hands-on training in line with international standards and best practices.

“Human endeavour is progressive and as police officers, we take feedback from our operational communities and society in general and apply them per service instructions and rules for the betterment of society,” he said.

Responding to media reports of misconduct by some police officers, the Tema Regional Commander indicated that such refresher and promotional courses were necessary to keep officers in check and line with the tenets of modern policing and appropriate security practices.

Constable Angela Ahiagba, one of the trainee Constables, thanked the Inspector General of Police and the Regional Commander for their constant efforts in ensuring that officers were abreast with modern trends of policing to enhance their delivery as police officers.

GNA