34 minutes ago

Twelve aspirants vying for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary ticket in the Tamale Central Constituency have been cleared by the party’s vetting committee, paving the way for the primaries scheduled for September 6, 2025, at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

The vetting process, chaired by NDC Deputy General Secretary, Lawyer Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, concluded on Sunday, August 31, with all 12 candidates receiving approval to contest.

In a statement following the exercise, Lawyer Asamoah expressed admiration for the calibre of aspirants, noting that the field includes professors, lawyers, doctors, diplomats, and other professionals. She also commended the participation of three female candidates, describing their presence as a positive and refreshing development.

The NDC leadership has urged all candidates to run peaceful, issue-based campaigns and to avoid personal attacks or inflammatory rhetoric.

Among the aspirants is Professor Alidu Seidu, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana, who pledged to maintain a respectful campaign, especially given the somber context of the by-election, which was triggered by the tragic death of the sitting MP in a helicopter crash.

Others expressed varying levels of confidence. Dr. Aliu Abdul Hamid, a civil engineer, boldly predicted a landslide victory, while Hajia Mulaika Sualisu, one of the female contenders, called on delegates, especially women to support her candidacy and champion women’s leadership in politics.

The Northern Regional Minister, Ali Adolf John, also weighed in, emphasizing the importance of unity and urging aspirants and their supporters to avoid violence and maintain party cohesion throughout the campaign process.