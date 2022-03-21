2 hours ago

A joint operation by personnel from the Police Intelligence and Operations Units in the Volta Region has led to the arrest of 12 female commercial sex workers operating within the Ho Municipality on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Their arrest follows reports that commercial sex activities within the Municipality are a precursor to many other criminal activities such as break-ins, robberies, and the recent incidents of murder within the Municipality.

The suspects whose ages range from 20 to 35 include 11 foreigners and a Ghanaian.

They are; Flourish Sampson 25, Gifty Blessing 26, Gloria John 25, Blessing Sunday 23, Sonia Asare 24, Chiamaka Okulen 23, Tosin Deli Ada 35, Rachael Francis 24, Grace Paul 28, Annabel John 20, Juliet Chiamaka 25, and Joy Tin, 20.

They were arrested at Mirage Pub and will be screened with those found culpable put before the court.

The police has said the operation will be sustained to weed out such elements from the region as a means to minimize the incidence of violent crimes.