1 hour ago

Twelve persons sustained various degrees of injuries at Alabar in Kumasi when two factions at Kumasi Abattoir clashed over the election of a Chief Abattoir.

It took the intervention of both police and military deployment at the Kaase butchers yard, near the Kumasi Abattoir following the violence on Tuesday morning over chieftaincy.

A long -standing misunderstanding over who leads butchers in Kumasi has persisted after the death of Alhaji Tanko.

A new Chief Butcher who was installed four months ago visited the slaughterhouse for the first time but his opponents will not receive him, resulting in missile attack on him and his entourage.

Meanwhile, Ashanti Regional Police Command has invited Alhaji Bature as well as Chief Security and Administrator of the Kumasi Abattoir to assist in investigations.

Though calm has been restored, police and military personnel of the Operation Calm Life Team are on surveillance at the place.

The seven who sustained minor injuries were treated and discharged on Tuesday from the KNUST Hospital and Atonsu Agogo Government Hospital.

Leadership of both feuding factions over who become the next chief butcher after the death of the substantive chief butcher have been charged for disturbing public peace at a public place.

The Regional Police Command says they have been granted bail and will be processed for court.

Meanwhile, the police says a REGSEC instruction that no one to hold himself as a chief for which a committee has been set to look into the issue.

Source: adomonline