The police have arrested 12 persons after clashes in the Chereponi district of the North-East Region in July 2022.

The clashes led to the burning down of 16 houses and the killing of livestock in the Gbalo and Kukpong/Sagong communities in the district.

“However, the timely intervention of the Police led to the saving of lives and restoration of calm in the affected communities,” police noted in a statement.

The arrested suspects will be put before court later today, August 25, 2022.

Find below the full statement from the Ghana Police Service:

The suspects have been listed by police as Sulemana A. Mumuni, Salifu Abdulai, Sulemana Seidu, Alidu Mukaila, Adam Naaba, Alhassan Nasona, Bawah Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, Bawah Sake, Imoro Bomah, Imoro Karim, Adams Nasona and Abdulai Yussif.

Source: citifmonline