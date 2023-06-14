5 hours ago

About 12 persons suspected to be medicine and aphrodisiac peddlers have been arrested by a tripartite team led by the Pharmacy Council with support from the Ghana Police Service and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

The suspects were arrested for retailing unlicensed medicines to the public following an operation at different spots at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in the national capital.

The arrest comes on the back of a special report conducted by Citi News last two months over the activities of drug peddlers and the dangers posed to the general public.

Speaking to the media after the operation, William Ruttmern, the Head of Intelligence Gathering and Enforcement at the Pharmacy Council noted that, the suspects will face prosecution.

“Close to 12 suspects were picked up today, and we have taken their items and will represent them as evidence for prosecution. Today’s operation is a joint operation between the Pharmacy Council, FDA, police and the media. A few months ago, I granted an interview to Citi TV, and other media stations. I promised that drug peddlers will be arrested and prosecuted. We are just fulfilling the promise we made. We went to Kwame Nkrumah Circle, specifically VIP where we have these peddlers”.

He added, “They have transparent plastic filled with medicines they sell to the public. There are others too who sell aphrodisiacs to drivers and unsuspecting people in other stations. We have teamed up with the police, FDA and we have arrested most of them. We have taken some inventory and we are taking them to the Greater Accra regional police command. Their statement will be taken and then we will follow up to prosecute them”.

Mr. Ruthmern stated that they will engage transport operators and traders to desist from patronising from these unlicensed drug peddlers.

“The number of people engaged in this activity is many, there are hot spots, I don’t want to mention but they are many. We will continue with the raid, though it cost money to do that but we will continue periodically. We will go to transport operators and traders to advise them to desist from patronising these people. We will urge them to sack them when they come around,” he indicated.

Source: citifmonline