Police at Half Assini in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region has begun investigations into what led to the death of a Primary 2 pupil of the Roman Catholic Primary School at Tikobo No. 2.

The pupil, whose name has been given as Vivian Abahh, is said to have committed suicide close to her school.

However, her family members are of the firm believe that she was murdered, explaining that they have been in touch with her spirit after performing series of rituals.

According to them, during this period the girl told them that some people strangulated her and that caused her death.

Friends of the 12-year-old said the last time they saw her was during break time when they all brought food to the cafeteria.

Assembly member for the area, Augustine Marshal Akainyah, confirming the incident to JoyNews said he was informed about the incident around 10:30 am on Monday, 12 July 2021.

He said he immediately rushed to the scene to see the 12-year-old kneeling on the floor, with a rope around her neck and hands tied to a wooden pole.

“And this is where I suspect a foul play, because how could she be kneeling if it was suicide,” he said.

The body has since been deposited at the Half Assini morgue.