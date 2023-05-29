8 hours ago

In the depth of profound solitude and overwhelming loneliness, a 123-year-old virgin has made known her desire to fall in love.

Theresa Nyirakajumba told Afrimax TV that she has never seen the nakedness of a man and for over a century, she lives on with unfulfilled desires and she is waiting for the day when a man will emerge and give her the profound sexual connection she is craving.

She attributes her lifelong celibacy to the cultural restrictions imposed by her community, which prohibited her from socialising with men during her youth.

Aside the cultural taboo, on a personal level, she said she has not developed any interest in a man despite the many proposals she received.

Even while her peers got married and moved on, she said she did not find the growing need to be with a man until she was over 70 years.

Her age played a pivotal role in her celibacy since she has no persistent suitor being covered in wrinkles.

Now 123, one may think she has given up on her quest to find her soulmate, but she said her manhunt to find her soulmate continues.

Watch the video below: