125 factories dotted across the country under the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative are currently operational.

This was disclosed by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta when he presented the mid-year budget review in Parliament on Monday, July 25, 2022.

“Mr. Speaker, the President’s vision to see Ghana producing what we use for ourselves and our neighbours as well is unfolding right before our very eyes. Out of 296 1D1F projects undertaken since 2017, 125 are currently operational across the country,” he said.

The 1D1F initiative was introduced by the Akuf-Addo government to boost the country’s industrialization drive as well as creating numerous employment opportunities for Ghanaians.

It is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Trade and Industry under the leadership of the sector minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

Mr. Ofori-Atta described the initiative as “the biggest industrialisation programme our country has seen since colonial days.”

“Seen against the 278 projects and 106 operational 1D1Fs reported in November, 2021, our industrialisation agenda is progressing steadily and we will urge more investors to see the current global supply chain challenges as rather an opportunity to invest in Ghana now, the commercial centre of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.”

“Government, for our part, will continue to support 1D1F firms with technical assistance, tax incentives and access to credit, including interest payment subsidy support to de-risk lending to create jobs and promote export orientation for transformation.”

Source: citifmonline