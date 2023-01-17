13 minutes ago

The Women’s Division One League is set to kick off across the ten (10) Regions this month with One hundred and twenty (126) registered Regional Women’s Division One League clubs expected to compete for promotion to the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

As a result, the 126 Regional Women’s Division One League clubs have received footballs in preparation for the commencement of the 2022/23 season.

The football support is provided by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) through the use its share of the UEFA Assist funds to provide footballs for clubs across the 10 football regions in Ghana. This is the first time the lower tier clubs will be presented with footballs as all 126 clubs in the various 10 Regional Football Associations will be presented with five footballs each. The Ten Regional Football Associations too will receive a number of footballs for their Middle Leagues.

It would be recalled that the Chief Executive Officer of the FAI, Jonathan Hill expressed the Irish FA’s delight to support women’s football in Ghana and stated that they look forward to work with the GFA in future.

“We are delighted to be working with UEFA on this excellent funding initiative to help support our friends in the Ghana FA. This funding, support directly provided by UEFA will help deliver footballing equipment to the second tier of women’s football in Ghana.

“We would like to thank UEFA for this opportunity and funding to take our own expertise and knowledge to support another FA and to thank Ghana for their hospitality and look forward to working with them into the future.” said Jonathan Hill.

Head of Grant Funding & Infrastructure Development of the FAI, Walter Holleran who made a trip to Ghana also shared his excited about the opportunity to assist in the development of the women’s game in Ghana.

“It was an honour to visit such a beautiful country as Ghana and spend some time learning about the Ghanaian footballing culture. Sincere thanks to the GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo and his wider team for their warm welcome. The UEFA Assist programme provided a fantastic platform where we the FAI, could help support the Ghana FA. Our thanks to UEFA for this creative funding initiative. We look forward to working on similar programmes into the future”, Mr. Holleran added.

The equipment support will be made available for the upcoming 2022/23 season for the second tier Women’s football development in Ghana.

"The Ghana Football Association is extremely grateful to the Football Association of Ireland and the UEFA Assist for this kind gesture. This support will go a long way to develop grassroot Women’s football and to give a lot of our young girls a channel to express themselves socially through football. Football is indeed a great tool for social inclusion for a lot of our girls at the grassroot and as such the importance of this equipment support from the FAI and UEFA Assist cannot be over emphasized", GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq) said.

These footballs have been given to the Ten Regional Football Associations for onward distribution to the Clubs.