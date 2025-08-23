19 hours ago

Thirteen aspiring candidates have so far picked up nomination forms to contest the Tamale Central parliamentary seat, which became vacant following the tragic death of sitting MP Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and seven others in a helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.

The nomination process, which opened on Friday, August 22, will close on Sunday, August 24, with the submission and filing of completed forms scheduled for Thursday, August 28, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Among the contenders are a former mayor, academics, a diplomat, legal professionals, and other notable personalities. Two of the 13 confirmed aspirants are women.

Regional party executives have called on all aspirants and their supporters to maintain decorum and run clean, issue-based campaigns ahead of the party’s internal primaries.

List of Aspirants Who Have Picked Nomination Forms:



Abdul Hanan Gundadoo – Former Mayor, Tamale Metropolitan Assembly

Lawyer Abdul Rauf Halid – National Vice Chairman, NDC

Dr. Seidu Mohammed Fiter – Lecturer, University for Development Studies (UDS)

Mariama Naama Salifu – Princess Yelzoli of Zabzugu & Diplomat

Dr. Rahman A. Rashid

Dr. Aliu Abdul Hamid – Civil Engineer

Prof. Razak Abubakari – Senior Lecturer, Tamale Technical University

Alhaji Alhassan Nbalba – Former Chairman, NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter

Prof. Alidu Seidu – Senior Lecturer, Political Science Department, University of Ghana

Hajia Muliaka Suliasu

Sadat Harun Alhassan – Lawyer

Alhassan Osman Gomda – Entrepreneur

Hajia Shamima Yakubu – Regional Treasurer

The Tamale Central seat became vacant after Dr. Murtala Muhammed, alongside seven others, including military and police officers lost their lives when their helicopter crashed during an official mission in the Ashanti Region.

The upcoming contest is expected to be highly competitive, given the diversity and prominence of the individuals seeking to succeed the late MP.