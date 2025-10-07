The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reported a rise in Mpox cases, with 13 new infections confirmed as of October 1, 2025, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 670. This marks a concerning upward trend in reported cases in recent weeks.

In addition to the increase in infections, the GHS has confirmed three deaths related to the disease, with one patient currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Health experts continue to emphasise that Mpox is primarily spread through close contact with infected individuals.

As a result, the GHS is urging the public to practice good personal hygiene and seek immediate medical attention if they experience any symptoms, including fever, rash, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, or fatigue.