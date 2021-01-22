24 minutes ago

A 13 year old boy met his untimely death in the wee hours of today (Friday 22,2021) in Buipe the capital of Central Gonja District in the Savannah Region.

The boy has been burnt beyond recognition after the electronics shop he was sleeping caught fire at dawn this morning.

He has been identified as one Ibrahim Musah but has body has been burnt beyond recognition at the time personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service(GNFS) got to the scene.

According to the Savannah Regional Fire Commander, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), Mr Kwasi Baffour Awuah, the fire started around 4 am this dawn.

He however confirmed that the charred body of the deceased has been released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic traditions.