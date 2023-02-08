5 hours ago

The Police have arrested 14 persons for threatening to disturb the re-run of some positions in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Constituency Executive Elections at Enchi in the Western North Region.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after they invaded the house of one of the candidates in the election to threaten her and also intimidate others prior to the elections.

The suspects are Kwabena Analdini, Kwasi Fobi, Isaac Oppong, Stephen Kwofie, Isaac Mensah, Kwame Amofah, Acheampong Ernest, Prosper Hato, and Hadi Koder.

The rest are Aryittey Tettey, Kwasi Mintah, Dominic Akapo, Odoom Botwe and Emmanuel Arhin Owusu.

All 14 suspects are in police custody and will be put before the court to face justice.

Source: citifmonline