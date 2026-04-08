2 hours ago

A 14-bedroom house has been completely destroyed by fire at Kwame Danso in the Sene West District of the Bono East Region, leaving several households displaced and one person seriously injured.

The Ghana National Fire Service reportedly had to rely on a DRIP water tanker and private water suppliers to battle the blaze due to the absence of a fire tender in the area.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started in a locked room, where the occupant sustained severe injuries, before spreading rapidly to other parts of the building.

Despite frantic efforts by neighbours to contain the flames, the intensity of the fire overwhelmed them, leading to the complete destruction of the structure and the loss of property belonging to multiple households.

The injured victim was initially attended to locally before being referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment due to the severity of the burns.

A fire officer, Adjei Nti Samuel, confirmed the incident and explained that personnel had to improvise with the limited resources available to bring the situation under control.

He noted that the lack of a stationed fire tender in the district significantly hampered the response time and effectiveness of firefighting efforts.

Affected residents have expressed frustration over the extent of the damage, calling for improved emergency response infrastructure in the area to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Authorities say investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the fire, while support is expected to be mobilised for the displaced victims.