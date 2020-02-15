37 minutes ago

On Valentine’s Day eve, Kennedy Osei Asante, son of Ghanaian business mogul Dr. Osei Kwame Despite married girlfriend Tracy. The colourful ceremony was held at Trassaco Valley and saw prominent people in attendance.

Ken, as he is known among his peers, has chalked successes and aims to achieve more.

Here are facts about him you may not know:

1. He is the eldest son of Osei Kwame Despite

2. He had his elementary education at the John Teye Memorial Institute, Accra

3. He is also a Santaclausian hailing from Adisadel College, Cape Coast

4. He holds a Master’s degree in Money, Banking & Finance from the University of Birmingham, England

5. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration (Banking & Finance Option) from the University of Ghana and an LLB Law from Mountcrest University College

6. He oversees Okay FM, Neat FM, Peace FM, Hello FM, UTV and Peacefmonline.com as General Manager

7. He has been in the Real Estates business for almost a decade, seeing to renting, renting of properties in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions

8. Ken has refurbished a library for Rev. John Teye Memorial Institute, his alma mater, Rev. John Teye Memorial Institute’s a library

9. He has organized a free talk on “Evolving the African Narrative: Focus on Deriving Economic Benefit from African Emerging Dominance in Pop Culture” With The Tribal Africa X Open Space Team at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra

10. He saw to the execution of projects and donations from his father which includes 37 Military Hospital’s “Despite Children’s Block”, the Wiamose Police Station Complex, the Tesano Police Station and a lot of others- per the Despite Media annual Free Health Care Programme

11. He is the Managing Director – Golden Crest Hotel and Golden Crystal Hotel

12. He is the Director of Aerial Plus Service - a company that is into power line inspections, advertisement and other media content provision

13. He is the Director of Nextbite Company Ltd – Importers of Food products and confectionaries

14. He is a Founding Member of TRIBAL AFRICA – a movement of young Africans set up to promote African Culture and Heritage

Source: Ghanaweb.com