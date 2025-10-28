12 minutes ago

Fourteen construction workers are receiving treatment after a three-storey building under construction collapsed near the Roman Ridge Engineering Centre in Accra on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

The incident occurred at a site reportedly managed by Fabrico Builders, located between a 10-storey apartment complex and the Ghana Institute of Engineering at Roman Ridge.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), a distress call was received at 12:18 p.m., prompting a rapid response from a rescue team from the National Headquarters, led by ADO II Ankrah. The team arrived at the scene at 12:29 p.m.

All 14 victims, believed to be male construction workers, were rescued and sent to the 37 Military Hospital and Ridge Hospital for medical care. Eyewitnesses reported that the workers sustained various degrees of injury, but no fatalities had been recorded.

The GNFS said investigations are underway to determine the cause of the collapse. In the meantime, the site manager has been instructed to suspend all construction activities until further notice and ensure compliance with safety regulations.

The Fire Service assured the public that further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.