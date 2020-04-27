50 minutes ago

18 people amongst them a 14-year-old were on Sunday evening arrested at a house party in Jamhuri Estate following a tip-off from members of the public.

According to the police report, the 18 individuals were all naked and in possession of a camera in what is suspected to have been a pornography video shoot.

In a police report reports seen kenyans.co.ke a member of the public tipped the police on a gathering within the estate which was a brazen breach of social distancing directives issued by government.