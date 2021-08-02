1 hour ago

A 14-year-old girl has revealed some chilling details of how her middle-aged father gunned down her mother before her eyes.

The gruesome incident reportedly occurred at Dabaa, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

The deceased is said to have served notice of her intention to leave the husband due to physical abuse and unfair treatment being meted out to her.

However, the man, who was not pleased with her decision on several occasions, according to the family, threatened to kill his wife.

The teenager amid tears told Nhyira FM‘s Nana Awuku that all her efforts to stop her father proved futile.

She said the suspect angrily stormed the house and chased his wife around and eventually pushed her to the ground.

He then shot the woman in her ribs and chest, leading to her death.

“I begged him to stop but he refused so I had to run for my life over fears of being shot too because he was very angry.

“I wanted to save my mother but I couldn’t and I wish my uncles were around to save her,” she narrated amid tears.

The four children of the couple are currently with family members at Asuofia with the man also in Police custody.

Listen to the audio attached above:

Source: Adomnews