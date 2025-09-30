1 hour ago

Fifteen NPP Members of Parliament, who recently announced their support for former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, are up in arms with NPP Flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Bryan Acheampong over claims he made about their public declaration of support for Bawumia.

The 15 MPs, publicly declared their support for Dr. Bawumia's 2028 NPP flagbearship bid during his tour of the Eastern Region, and soon after the declaration, Bryan Acheampong claimed some of the MPs privately called him to denounce their support for Bawumia.

He also claimed he had texted Bawumia about the development.

However, in a strongly worded statement signed by all the 15 MPs, they denied Bryan Acheampong's claims and also threw a challenge, daring him to publicly name or names of those he claimed contacted him.

"We, the fifteen (15) Members of Parliament from the Eastern Region who have openly and

publicly declared our unflinching support for His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, wish to

categorically refute and set the record straight regarding the unfortunate claims made by Hon. Bryan Acheampong in his attempt to undermine our endorsement of Dr. Bawumia," the statement said.

"There is absolutely no truth in Hon. Bryan Acheampong’s assertion that some of us privately called him after our press conference to downplay our declaration. We challenge him, in the spirit of truth and accountability, to publicly name the MPs he alleges contacted him. Until he does so, his claim remains nothing but a fabrication intended to discredit our genuine and resolute support for Dr. Bawumia," the MPs added.

The MPs also described as false, claims by Bryan Acheampong that he had exchanged text message with Dr. Bawumia on the issue, stating that their checks revealed that no such exchanges had taken place between the former Vice President and Bryan Acheampong.

The MPs also ceased the opportunity to hit out at Bryan Acheampong for falsely claiming he personally funded the party's 2024 campaign in the Eastern Region.

"It is regrettable that Hon. Bryan Acheampong has been moving around polling stations sowing seeds of division between constituency executives and polling station members. He has falsely claimed that he personally disbursed monies to constituencies in the Eastern Region during the 2024 general elections meant for polling station executives."

"He further claims that if the polling station executives did not receive such amounts, anger should be directed at constituency executives and MPs. This is a calculated attempt to sow division

among the rank and file of the party and weaken it with falsehoods."

"For the avoidance of doubt, campaign funds disbursed in the Eastern Region during the 2024 elections did not come from the personal resources of Hon. Bryan Acheampong. These funds were

contributions from party financiers and businessmen who supported the presidential campaign of Dr. Bawumia. Hon. Acheampong, in his capacity as Regional Campaign Coordinator, merely

facilitated their disbursement," the statement said.

While reiterating their "unwavering" support for Dr. Bawumia, the 15 MPs also advised Bryan Acheampong to

"desist from any further attempts to undermine the unity and integrity of our great

party."

