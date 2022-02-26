7 hours ago

Ghanaians will be paying more for transport services from today, Saturday, February 26, 2022, as the 15% rise in fares announced by the Road Transport Operators takes effect.

Leadership of the transport unions have been in talks with government since December 2021, demanding an increment in fares.

They had demanded a 30% upward adjustment, but that was turned down by the government.

The transport unions and government after a meeting on Monday, February 21, 2022, agreed to the 15 percent rise in fares, and it was to take effect today.

“We kindly request all commercial transport operators to comply with the new fares and post same at loading terminals”, the Road Transport Operators union said in a statement.

The increment, according to the group, is in line with the administrative arrangements on public transport fares and after intense negotiations with stakeholders and in consideration of the plight of drivers, commuters and the general public.

It also cited current trends on the international market and their impact on domestic fuel prices.

Various transport associations say the high cost of fuel, high import duty on vehicles, increase in the cost of spare parts and vehicle lubricants are among the reasons for the increment in fares.

“We further request all operators and the general public to kindly cooperate for the successful implementation of the new fares”, the Road Transport operators further urged.

The last time commercial transport fares went up in Ghana was in June 2021.

It went up by 13% at the time. The transport operators attributed the decision to fuel price hikes.

At the time, fuel prices were selling at almost GH¢6 a litre.

Since then, the price of the commodity has gone up several times and is currently selling at almost GH¢8 per litre.

Find below the new prices