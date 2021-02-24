2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has promised Ghanaians to get to the bottom of the issues surrounding the contract between Ghana Airport and the Frontier Company which is in charge of testing at the Kotoka International Airport.

The Transport Minister-designate Kwaku Ofori Asiamah in giving further clarification to the contract between Ghana Airport Company Limited and Frontiers said what he is aware of is that the Ghana Airport just takes rent from the company.

Reacting to this, the North Tongu lawmaker said it is clear that Frontiers deal did not expand the frontiers of transparency and accountability.

He indicated that it is most inhumane and totally unconscionable for Ghanaians to be cruelly exploited for personal profit by some of our own leaders during a pandemic.

The former Deputy Education Minister promised that “This is not the end of our mission for answers and accountability. The NDC Caucus in Parliament shall pursue this matter to its logical conclusion regardless of whose ox is gored”.

Read His Full Statement On Facebook Here

None of President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees have been frontal or forthright with us on the mysterious Frontiers Healthcare $150 airport antigen test.

The long awaited Transport Minister designate after many former ministers failed to take responsibility claiming to be unaware also says the contract between Ghana Airport and Frontiers is merely about renting space to Frontiers and nothing more. He told us GACL had nothing to do with testing standards and the legal/medical compliance issues.

Clearly, the Frontiers deal did not expand the frontiers of transparency and accountability.

It is most inhumane and totally unconscionable for Ghanaians to be cruelly exploited for personal profit by some of our own leaders during a pandemic.

This is not the end of our mission for answers and accountability. The NDC Caucus in Parliament shall pursue this matter to its logical conclusion regardless of whose ox is gored.