4 hours ago

In a stirring call to action, consumer advocacy group CUTS International has urged the Government of Ghana to declare road safety a public health emergency, citing an alarming spike in traffic-related deaths and injuries that now rival and exceed other national health crises.

Addressing journalists at the Ghana International Press Centre on Wednesday, the West Africa Regional Director of CUTS, Appiah Kusi Adomako, declared that road carnage in Ghana has spiralled out of control and can no longer be viewed merely as a transport or traffic management issue.

“Travelling on our roads today requires fasting, prayer, and courage,” Adomako lamented. “Road crashes are now killing more Ghanaians than pandemics. This is a public health crisis, a development challenge, and a national security threat.”

Startling Data from 2025

According to statistics jointly released by the Ghana Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Ghana recorded 7,289 road crashes involving 12,354 vehicles in the first half of 2025 alone.

These crashes have resulted in 1,504 deaths and over 8,300 injuries, while 1,301 pedestrians were also knocked down.

This marks a 22% rise in fatalities and 10% increase in injuries compared to the same period in 2024.

The Ashanti Region emerged as the deadliest zone in June 2025, recording 60 deaths, followed by the Eastern Region with 46, while Greater Accra registered a marginal drop in fatalities from 27 (June 2024) to 22 (June 2025).

Adomako noted that the 1,504 road deaths in six months have already surpassed the total number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in Ghana since the pandemic began, which stands at 1,462.

“Yet the national response to road crashes remains lacklustre,” he said. “Imagine what could be achieved if road safety received even a fraction of the attention and funding we devoted to fighting COVID-19.”

Motorcycle & Tricycle Crashes Driving the Toll

CUTS International highlighted the particularly high vulnerability of two- and three-wheelers.

Motorcycles accounted for 73% of all cycle-related crashes in June 2025 (381 incidents), tricycles made up 24% (123 incidents), and bicycles accounted for the remaining 2%.

The group emphasised that without legislative reforms to regulate the commercial use of motorcycles and tricycles, the country will continue to bleed lives.

CUTS’ 14-Point Road Safety Action Plan

To address the worsening situation, CUTS proposed a comprehensive set of policy actions, urging the government and Parliament to act with urgency:

1. Declare Road Safety a Public Health Emergency – Similar to pandemics or natural disasters.

2. Amend L.I. 2180 – Introduce stricter laws on motorcycle/tricycle operations, safety gear, and training.

3. Lower Blood Alcohol Limit – Reduce from 0.08% to 0.05%, in line with WHO standards.

4. Expand DVLA Services to High-Risk Areas – Especially rural districts where informal transport is growing.

5. Targeted Enforcement in Hotspots – MTTD should be resourced to monitor Ashanti, Eastern, and Greater Accra.

6. Deploy Smart Traffic Tech – Use speed cameras, red-light enforcement, and number plate recognition systems.

7. Reinvigorate Public Education – NRSA must lead culturally relevant and community-based campaigns.

8. Enforce Speed Limiter Laws – All commercial vehicles must comply with speed control technology.

9. Scale Pre-Departure Inspections – Mandatory safety checks before travel, especially during peak seasons.

10. Road Safety Units in Every District Assembly – To monitor and mitigate local hazards.

11. Billboard Regulation – MMDA oversight to prevent driver distraction and visual obstruction.

12. Inter-Agency Coordination – Seamless collaboration among NRSA, MTTD, DVLA, and MMDAs.

13. 5% of Road Fund to NRSA – Legislate and ensure consistent funding for sustained road safety efforts.

14. Stronger Emergency Response – Improve ambulance coverage and train first responders in trauma care.

Threat to the 24-Hour Economy Vision

Adomako further warned that Ghana’s ambition of building a 24-hour economy, as promoted by President Mahama’s administration, will falter if road safety remains neglected.