2 hours ago

Sixteen persons, aged between 12 and 20 years, have been found kidnapped in a single room at Ankaful Zongo in the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly in the Central Region.

The victims are believed not to be Ghanaians as they were unable to speak any local language.

They are suspected to be nationals of countries such as Burkina Faso, Togo, Mali, and Niger as they speak different languages including French.

The victims are believed to have been kept in the room for about one month as they’ve grown very lean due to lack of food and water.

Upon picking up information, the Chief and Opinion Leaders of the Ankaful Community together with the media went to the house to verify but the main door had been locked with a padlock while the security man guarding the house was nowhere to be found.

The residents who are living in fear after the discovery told Kasapa News’ Yaw Boagyan that they used to see taxis coming to the house with some young boys being led into the house by some unknown persons but later didn’t see them anymore.

The Chief of Ankaful, Nana Abura Asankoma III, is appealing to the security agencies to launch an investigation and arrest the suspected kidnappers.

The Assembly Member of Cape Coast, Ankaful Hon. George Anarful, in an interview said the matter has been reported to the Ankaful Police but the Police have failed to act.