1 hour ago

The Deputy Minister for Land’s and Natural Resources George Mireku Duker has today, 13th July 2021 Inaugurated a 16 member Western North Regional Lands Commission with a call on members to put in their maximum support to facilitate the needed reforms in Land Administration.

‘It is my great pleasure to be here today for the inauguration of the first ever Western North Regional Lands Commission, this region being one of the newly created six regions”Deputy Minister indicated.

He further stated that it was the expectation of the ministry that the Newly sworn inn members will put in their maximum effort to ensure that the needed reforms in the land administration arena is executed to boost public confidence in the Lands Commission in particular and the land sector as a whole.

He also acknowledged the hard work, dedication and passion with which the previous Commission under the Western Region steered the affairs of the Regional Lands Commission, which yielded numerous results for the region and beyond.

Hon. Mireku Duker said, In 2020, Government in an attempt to streamline Land Administration and Management in the country, passed the Land Act, 2020 ( Act 1036) to improve land service delivery in the country adding that “Our Republication Constitution per Article 261, provides for the appointment of members for each Regional Lands Commission”.

He therefore advise members who have been carefully selected based on their expertise and rich experience and given the honor and privilege to serve the region in their utmost best.

“Bring on board your diverse professional expertise and experience, I have no doubt that you will help this Government achieve it’s agenda in Land service delivery” he concluded.

On his part the Western North Regional Minister. Hon. Richard Ebbah Obeng in a speech read on his behalf, congratulated and reminded the new members of the Regional Lands Commission that, they have been carefully nominated by their respective Assemblies and institution, due to their vast experience in land administration saying ” I am hopeful that you will demonstrate committed, professionalism, fairness and hardwork in the discharge of the commission’s functions as established under Article 258 of the Constitution to Justify the confidence response in you”.

The Chairman of the newly Commission Hon. Owusu Agyapong expressed his appreciation to the Deputy Minister and the government for the opportunity given them to serve stressing that “we will work to justify the confidence reposed in us and discharge our duties with a high sense of professionalism.

Daily Guide