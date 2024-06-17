10 hours ago

A 16-year-old girl, Rebecca Nyomi, is in police custody after setting her boyfriend’s room on fire in the New Nkusukum suburb of Mankessim, following a breakup.

The incident occurred after a confrontation at her boyfriend’s workplace.

According to reports from GHOne News correspondent Yaw Boagyan, the drama unfolded when Nyomi visited her boyfriend, Samuel Agbobli, at his cornmeal shop to demand “chop money.” Agbobli, however, informed her that their relationship was over, accusing her of infidelity. Nyomi reportedly begged for forgiveness, but Agbobli forcibly removed her from the shop.

Distraught, Nyomi proceeded to Agbobli’s room, where she used a spare key to gain entry and set the room on fire. After locking the doors and windows, she returned to her own workplace. Agbobli was later alerted to the blaze by a phone call, only to find his belongings completely destroyed by the time he arrived.

An eyewitness recounted that Nyomi had confided in her about the breakup and her boyfriend’s treatment before the fire. Community members managed to extinguish the flames, but not before significant damage was done.

Nyomi later admitted to starting the fire, explaining that she had also contributed to the purchase of the items in the room. Agbobli confirmed the breakup but expressed shock at Nyomi’s extreme reaction.

The Assembly Member for New Nkusukum, Hon. Alhaji Alli Amoah Abubakuri, condemned the act and urged teenagers to avoid such destructive behaviors in relationships.

Nyomi is currently assisting police with their investigation at the Mankessim Police Station, following her apprehension by community members.