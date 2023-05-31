2 hours ago

In a groundbreaking achievement, English-born Ghanaian talent Samuel Amo-Ameyaw, at the tender age of 16, has etched his name in history as the youngest player to debut in the Premier League for Southampton FC.

Manager Ruben Selles handed Amo-Ameyaw his long-awaited first-team debut in an exhilarating final match of the 2022/23 season against Liverpool.

With only three minutes remaining on the clock, the young prodigy replaced James Ward-Prowse, stepping onto the hallowed pitch of the Saint Mary's stadium.

The encounter between Southampton and Liverpool proved to be a memorable one, culminating in a thrilling 4-4 draw.

The match showcased the immense talent on display, with Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana delivering a standout performance by netting two goals for the Saints. Contributions from James Ward-Prowse and Adam Armstrong added to Southampton's impressive tally.

However, Liverpool mounted an impressive comeback, led by Diogo Jota's brace, and goals from Roberto Firmino and Cody Gakpo, securing a valuable point for the visiting side.

Samuel Amo-Ameyaw's remarkable journey began last year when he made the move to Southampton from the prestigious Tottenham Hotspur academy.

Throughout the season, the young sensation demonstrated his exceptional abilities, making 12 appearances across various competitions, including the Premier League Two.

Notably, in his five appearances for the Southampton U18s, Amo-Ameyaw made a significant impact by scoring three goals and providing one assist, underscoring his immense potential and bright future in the sport.

As the youngest player to debut in the Premier League for Southampton, Samuel Amo-Ameyaw's historic achievement marks the beginning of what promises to be an exciting career, filled with promise and potential.