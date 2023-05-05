163 tertiary students receive GH¢1.1m annual scholarships from Gold Fields Ghana

163 brilliant but needy students from various tertiary institutions across Ghana have received GH¢1,141,000 scholarships from the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation Scholarship Scheme to cover their annual tuition, accommodation and other approved fees.

The scholarship which is part of the Corporate Social Investment policy by Gold Fields Ghana would see each of the 163 beneficiaries receive GH¢7,000 annually over a period of four years, bringing the total scholarship for the 163 to GH¢4,564,000.

Executive Secretary of Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, Abdel Razak Yakubu speaking during the handing over of cheques to the 163 beneficiary students from 21 tertiary institutions, 10 Nursing Training Colleges and Schools for the Deaf said, this year’s scholarship package has been increased hence demanding good behaviour and high performance from the beneficiaries.

“Each beneficiary will receive GH¢7,000 annually as their scholarship package, which is an increase of GH¢1,000 from the previous year’s beneficiaries. This amount covers your tuition, accommodation and any other approved fees. We therefore encourage you to exhibit socially acceptable behaviour on your various campuses. As a Gold Fields Ghana Scholarship beneficiary, you have agreed to be an ambassador of Gold Fields, and it means you have agreed to live the Gold Fields values. Key among the values is respect, especially to authority. When you are back on campus, we wouldn’t want to hear of you meddling in issues that would result in disrespect or putting up unhealthy attitudes. Honesty and integrity are also core values that Gold Fields lives by. So please we expect you to also exhibit these qualities. The Foundation also expects nothing but excellent academic performance from you”, he noted.

Also highlighting the performance of previous beneficiaries of the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation Scholarship, the Executive Secretary of the Goldfields Foundation, Abdul Razak Yakubu said they have recorded very good performances by beneficiaries.

“In this same year, 27 of the beneficiaries of the scholarship graduated from the University of Mines and Technology and eight out of the 27 graduated with first-class honours. The remaining 19 received second class honours upper division”, added.

The Regional Manager of Community Relations at Gold Fields Ghana, Robert Siaw, on his part said in addition to the huge investment in education, Gold Fields Ghana has in the past three decades also invested millions in other areas of its communities, especially the youth.

“The Company since the last 25 to 30 years, in collaboration with our community leaders have invested over US$36m in initiatives such as, Graduate Trainee Program, Host Community Apprenticeship Programme, Mine Apprenticeship Training, Heavy-Duty Equipment Training Program and Precision Welding Training Program, benefiting over five hundred (500) host community youths. The object of these initiatives is to give hands-on experience to the youth to make them easily employable or to set themselves up in some business”, he said.

Mr. Siaw however noted that the young generation is the future, and it is the duty of all to encourage them to be the best of their potential, therefore the continuous investment by Gold Fields Ghana Foundation.

A beneficiary from Takoradi Technology University, Emmanuel Ayison who received his scholarship in the company of the Pro VC of TTU, Prof. Bondzie Kweku Micah, while thanking Gold Fields Ghana Foundation said the scholarship is a timely intervention to help him pay his fees, hence promised to learn to merit the scholarship.

Source: citifmonline