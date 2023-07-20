8 hours ago

In a heartfelt gesture aimed at giving back to the community, a philanthropist Samuel Kofi Yeboah has covered the fees and logistics required to enable a school dropout in the Sekyere Central Municipality in the Ashanti Region, whose education was disrupted due to the ill health of their parents, to resume his studies.

The child who has been out of school for over 6 years was presented with an undisclosed cheque, and it is expected to alleviate the financial burden on the family and ensure the child’s educational continuity.

This kind gesture by Mr. Yeboah was made on July 17, 2023, as part of efforts to give back to the society where he was birthed.

This forms part of his NKBC project which aims at supporting the needy.

He also procured and distributed 400 exercise books and pens, to various schools in the region.

This effort according to him aims to support educational development by providing necessary resources for students.

Additionally, the project offered to support the repair of the Atwea Junior High School borehole.

This contribution will ensure access to clean water for the school and its surrounding community.

Furthermore, Mr. Yeboah also presented three television sets to the NPP Nsuta Kwamang Biposo Constituency.

The sets were donated to each of the main towns in the constituency, namely Nsuta, Kwamang, and Biposo.

He also presented two laptops to the NPP Nsuta Kwamang Biposo Constituency Party office.

For Mr. Yeboah, his generous act by the NPP Nsuta Kwamang Biposo Constituency Party serves as a reminder of the importance of giving back to the community.

Source: citifmonline