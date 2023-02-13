1 hour ago

The Referees department of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Futsal Committee will on 15 February, 2023 organize a one-day training seminar for Coaches of the 17 Futsal teams in Greater Accra region. Each team is to send one Coach to this seminar which will be on the Futsal Laws of the Game.

The GFA, through the Referees department recently organized a FIFA Member Association (MA) instructors course for some selected instructors who will pass on the knowledge as facilitators of the seminar with support from Director of Referees Alexander Kotey.

The course will take place at the Conference room at 10:00 am on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The instructors of the course are J. A. Amenyah, Silas Okai, John Mensah and Delight Alorbu.

A similar training seminar workshop will be organized in the Ashanti region for teams in the middle sector of the country.

The 17 Clubs include: 1. REAL HEARTS FC

2 BLESSED STARS

3. FUTURE SOCCER ACADEMY

4.CANCHEROS FUTSAL CLUB

5. KING SOLOMON MINI FC

6. AMG FUTSAL CLUB

7. BLOOMING SMILES

8. ADENTA YOUTH

9. STITCH IN TIME FC

10. GADU FUTSAL CLUB

11. DAKOTA FC

12. DANAC FC

13. SANSIRO CITY FC

14. AUXANO FC

15. Y2K FC

16. MISSION FC

17. BLESSED KICKERS FC

The Futsal Committee members are as follows:

1. Nathaniel Korley (Chairman)

2. Hesse Herman (Vice Chairman)

3. Samuel Kwaitoo

4. Nana Coker

5. Fred Tindan