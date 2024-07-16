1 hour ago

Tragedy struck the town of Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma District, when a 17-year-old candidate in the just-ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), Daniel Fosuhene, was stabbed while attempting to break up a fight between two lovers.

Master Fosuhene, a final-year student at Konkori D/A Junior High School, was resting in his room when he was awakened by a heated argument between a couple in the same house.

The fight had escalated into a physical altercation over allegations of infidelity.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Narrating the incident to Class FM’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, Madam Esther Akyaa, the mother of the deceased, revealed her son intervened in the lovers' quarrel in an effort to de-escalate the situation.

During the struggle, the boyfriend, in a fit of rage, drew a knife and stabbed Master Fosuhene in the chest.

He was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The suspect has been apprehended by the police, but the mother of the deceased is now appealing to the authorities for a swift and thorough investigation to ensure justice for her son.

"I want the police to expedite their investigation so that justice can be served for my late son," the mother of the deceased pleaded.