A 17-year-old student of St. Francis Catholic Basic School at Akrobi a suburb of Wenchi in the Bono Region, a child reportedly very brilliant in class has been murdered, MyNewsGh.com reports.

The incident according to police investigators happened on Monday March 29, 2021 but failed to disclose if it was linked to ritual killing or otherwise except to say the Wenchi Divisional Police Command is investigating the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Philemon Derry and a suspect whose identity is being withheld is in police custody assisting the police in investigation.

The Assembly Member of Wenchifie Ntoase, Hon Richmond Sarfo disclosed that some items of the deceased were found with the suspect suggesting he may have committed the crime with other accomplices believed to be on the run.

He told a local journalist Nana Anfreh Damanta that they are working hand in hand with the police to have persons linked to the crime arrested

A close source from the Wenchi Divisional police command confirmed the arrest of the suspect and will be arraigned before court today Thursday 1st April 2021.

Source: mynewsgh.com