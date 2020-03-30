1 hour ago

The Nkawkaw District Police Command has handed over to the Ashanti Regional Security Council a total of 171 head porters arrested in two Daf cargo trucks escaping partial lockdown imposition in Greater Accra Region.

The head porters known locally as 'Kayayes' made up of 51 children and 120 Nursing Mothers were heading to Tamale.

The two trucks with registration number AS 8983-12 and GT 4250-15 transporting them were intercepted by the Nkawkaw Police Patrol team on March 30, 2020, between 3:30 pm and 4:00 pm while returning to Accra after they were initially refused entry by Police in Ashanti Region.

According to the Nkawkaw District Police Commander ACP Charles Kofi Adu, base on advice by the Eastern Regional Security Council, the Kayayes have been escorted to Kumasi.

Ghana has recorded 152 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with five (5) fatalities as at March 29,2020.

President of Ghana Akufo Addo on Friday night of March 27, 2020, announced partial lockdown of the Nation’s Capital-Accra and Parts of Ashanti Region as an enhanced measure to prevent increasing community spread having closed down all Borders -Land, sea and Air space.

The lockdown took effect Monday, March 30, 2020.

Shortly after the announcement, many people started escaping from the affected areas to the exempted regions.

