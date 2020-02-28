1 hour ago

At least 180 Ghanaians have been rescued from slavery in Niger.

According to Interpol officials of the French-speaking West African country, the rescued Ghanaians all men traveled to the country for the greener pastures only to be enslaved.

Documents of 115 of the men who were first rescued had been confiscated by traffickers, the Nigerien police say.

“Victim interviews revealed that after a bus trip from Ghana, they were met by individuals who led them to the compound and refused to let them out.”

“Two days later, 65 more men arrived. All of the men had been recruited online from Ghana and promised” for decent work in Niamey police said.

Africa Feeds reported that the victims were told: “their travel fees and all costs relating to their recruitment, including commissions, would be deducted from future wages.”

The men were rescued as part of a larger operation by Interpol in Niger which also resulted in the rescuing of hundreds of women and children forced into sex work.

Some of the traffickers were also arrested as police continue with investigations.

“Operation Sarraounia has shed much light on several criminal groups and trafficking routes.

“The skills our officers have learned will be put to good use as we follow up on a number of leads,’” Barka Dankassoua, head of the Interpol National Central Bureau in Niamey said.

Source: dailymailgh