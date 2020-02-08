10 minutes ago

A 19-year-old Nigerian is in the grip of the Amasaman police following the death of one out of nine Nigerian young men he brought to Ghana to engage in illegal cyber business.

The suspect, Godwin Iboro, was arrested last Wednesday when one of the young men he had brought from Nigeria reported the sudden death of a colleague to the Amasaman police.

Confirming the arrest, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, said the deceased, Shadrack Marcel, 26, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Amasaman Hospital by doctors.

She said the deceased was rushed to the hospital by his friends who claimed they found him motionless in his bed.

The friends who took Marcel to the hospital were directed to report the incident to the police at Amasaman, where they were given an extract of occurrence and taken to the ACP Police Station to effect the arrest of Godwin Iboro.

Beatings

Investigations conducted by the police revealed that Iboro, in January brought nine young men, including the deceased, Shadrack Marcel, 26, Thomas Daep, 26, Henry Joshua, 25, Wendell Osayamen, 19, Udo Edem, 17, David Solomon,18, Desmond Archibong, 18, Saviour Iboro, 17, Wisdom Ashambe, 20, and another who has been identified only as Influence, to Ghana to engage in cyber business.

The nine young men were camped in a house at ACP, Pokuase where with the help of a laptop and internet connection, they were engaged in all forms of cybercrime.

However on February 4, 2020, the deceased told Iboro that he was not too happy with the kind of job he had been introduced to so he wanted to go back to Nigeria, but Iboro was not happy with Marcel’s intention.

So in the evening of that same day, at about 9:30 p.m. when Marcel had packed all his belongings and wanted to leave the house for Nigeria, Iboro prevented him, and when Marcel attempted to force his way out of the house, Iboro strongly resisted and was alleged to have beaten Marcel ruthlessly.

Marcel, who went to bed after the beating he received, was found motionless the following morning and was pronounced dead when his friends took him to the hospital.