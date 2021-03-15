1 hour ago

A 19 year old young man Francis Esson who is a washing bag attendant has stabbed his 21 year old brother Emmanuel Ato Simpson to death at Effia-Kuma in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana.

According to Police report sighted by MyNewsGh.com, on Saturday 13th March at around 11pm, one Christopher Mensah accompanied by six boys from Effia-Kuma arrested and brought to Effia-Kuma Police station 19 year old Francis Esson.

According to Christopher Mensah, at about 10pm on Saturday, the arrested suspect Francis Esson stabbed his brother Emmanuel Ato Simpson in the chest with a knife at Effiakuma Car Washing bay.

Bleeding profusely and losing breath, the victim was rushed to a popular EffiaKuma hospital, the Grace Mission hospital for medical treatment after they had secured the suspect from bolting.

Police proceeded to the hospital with medical form and found the victim at the ward unconscious with deep knife wound at the chest.

The Medical Officer on duty informed Police that the victim died while receiving treatment.

The body has since been deposited at Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The suspect is in Police custody and has been put before court today.

It is unclear what might have caused the fight between the two brothers leading to the death of one.

Source: MyNewsGh